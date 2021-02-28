ITALY begins legal proceedings against Ryanair and accuses the airline of using the pandemic to cause mass confusion

The Italian Antitrust Authority announced on Saturday, February 27, that it has begun legal proceedings against Irish airline giant Ryanair for unfair commercial practices and misleading advertising in relation to refunds during the coronavirus pandemic. The group accuses the carrier of using the uncertainty at the height of the health situating to confuse people.

In conjunction with the Association for the Rights of Users and Consumers (ADUC), the proceedings will investigate “an incorrect commercial practice in the phase of service provision and cancellation management; as well as misleading advertising about the characteristics of a service that the airline called ‘flight change without penalties'”.

“All the behaviour reported and taken into consideration by the Authority is linked to a ‘strange’ interpretation by Ryanair of the rules and laws with the excuse of the coronavirus emergency,” the agency said in a statement.

Antitrust added that the company “not only frequently violates the laws of improperly withholding money that is not owed to it, but doing so in the context of the pandemic, in which we are all weaker and poorer, makes this behaviour most improper, asocial and criminal.”

Italian authorities previously filed against Ryanair four years ago for failing to inform customers correctly about their rights in the event of cancellations.

