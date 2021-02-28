Hot Potato News – Hasbro Reverse Decision to Make Mr Potato Head Gender Neutral.

AFTER initially announcing earlier this week that Mr Potato Head would go gender-neutral, Hasbro took back the decision stating that “Mr and Mrs Potato Head are NOT going anywhere.”

A report on Thursday, February 25 stating that the toys would be going gender-neutral, appears to have been a case of crossed wires within the company.

The confusion started when Kimberly Boyd, a GM at Hasbro, said: “Culture has evolved. Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences.

“The way the brand currently exists – with the ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ – is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

However, a potential U-turn from Hasbro – due to some backlash – was announced via their Twitter account, when the company tweeted: “Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD.”

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

The classic toy has been around 1952 and has gained more popularity since being featured as a regular character in the Toy Story film franchise. In 1953, Mrs Potato Head was also launched with feminised accessories, such as hair bows and red high heels.

This latest revelation in the potato drama will hopefully stop Piers Morgan from exploding after the controversial TV host unleashed a rant about the iconic American toy.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan said: “Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: ‘What’s really important is dropping the ‘Mr’ from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.’”

