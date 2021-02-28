Guardia Civil Investigate Four People for Reckless Driving

THE Guardia Civil are investigating four people for reckless driving.

Those investigated are said to have driven at high speed in the opposite direction through the Sierra de Cazorla and Segura areas in Jaen and Alicante.

The investigation began at the beginning of June, when the agents learned of several vehicles driving through various municipalities in the Sierra de Cazorla at high speed, in the opposite direction and overtaking.

Police officers set up surveillance services with camouflaged vehicles and lateridentified four people between the ages of 19 and 27 as alleged perpetrators of a crime of reckless driving in the Sierra de Cazorla in Jaen and Sierra del Segura in Alicante.

According to police: “Reckless driving and speeding are two of the behaviours that can be classified as a crime and are therefore included in the Penal Code.

In both cases, the perpetrators face fines of 12 to 24 months and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of six to 10 years, in addition to prison terms ranging from two to five years and even the requisition of the vehicle used.”

The investigation was carried out by agents belonging to the Villacarrillo Traffic Detachment I Jaen.

The news comes after police have identified the driver of a bus who allegedly drove for 33 kilometres while using his phone.

Police have called on anyone else who sees dangerous driving to report the incidences to officers.

