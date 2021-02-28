French Navy Escorted Migrants Across The English Channel

FRENCH NAVY Escorted Migrants Boat Halfway Across The English Channel



With calm waters for a few days, people smugglers took advantage and sent boats crammed with migrants across the English Channel from France, but now, incredibly, The Sun newspaper has witnessed first-hand, a boat full of migrants being escorted safely across the waters – by the French Navy!

Reportedly, the boat containing 10 migrants was shadowed by the French warship for well over one hour, until it was inside British waters, at which point it turned around and headed back to France, leaving the migrants on their own.

At this point, a UK Border Force vessel rescued the migrants, after their boat ran out of fuel and they were stranded, with this boat being just one of many observed heading into Dover on the weekend.

One group of migrants when asked where they came from said they were Syrian and had paid more than £1,000 each for the trip, with a source saying, “The people traffickers, hellbent on making as much profit as possible, are only filling up the petrol tanks halfway. This is ruthless”.