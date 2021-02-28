Forty French MEPs Demand The Reopening Of Restaurants For Lunch.

A group of 40 French MEPs have demanded that restaurants be allowed open midday so they can have their lunch. “While some employees can have lunch in their company restaurants, others are forced to eat outside or in their offices: these places are not suitable and do not allow each employee to take a suitable break, to have a reasonable break in their working day ”, argued the parliamentarians.

The ministers also believe that “almost all professionals in the sector have always complied with health instructions and implemented strict procedures” since the start of the health crisis. They also underlined the fact that ” company restaurants are open at present, as well as certain restaurants welcoming construction workers in for their lunch break”.

A spokesman for the group added: “Those who worked in these establishments are now acting in other sectors. Many of them do not wish to return to work in the restaurant business. We must therefore quickly reopen these places, even partially, so as not to lose those who still want to work in restaurants.”

Since October 30, bars, cafes and restaurants have been closed in France, only a residual take-out activity is allowed.

This comes as French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on police chiefs in 20 zones under heightened surveillance threatened by an explosion of coronavirus cases to crack down on citizens flouting the rules aimed at stemming the spread of the illness.

The disease, which has killed just over 86,000 people in France since January 2020, shows no signs of abating despite the imposition of a nationwide curfew and a large take-up of staff using their computers at home to avoid travelling on public transport and going into the office.

