Former Newcastle United and West Ham Manager Glenn Roeder Dies Aged 65.

FORMER Watford, West Ham, Newcastle and Norwich City manager Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 following a long battle with a brain tumour.

Newcastle posted a message on social media tonight which read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager, Glenn Roeder at the age of 65. The thoughts of everybody at Newcastle are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Glenn.”

A statement by LMA Chair Howard Wilkinson released on Sunday afternoon read: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas.

“Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game.

“Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: “Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game.

“After retiring as a player, he became one of the country’s most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players.

“At every club, he chose to develop new talent and to give opportunities to the younger players in his charge.

“He will be sorely missed by all of the LMA’s members and his colleagues from across the game. Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer added: “So sad. A fantastic man. RIP Glenn”

