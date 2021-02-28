Former Argentina World Cup Star Pablo Cavallero Charged with Manslaughter.

-- Advertisement --



FORMER Argentina goalkeeper Pablo Cavallero, who was Argentina’s No1 for the 2002 World Cup tournament in South Korea and Japan, has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal car crash that killed a 57-year-old man on February 27, in the town of Etcheverry, Buenos Aires party of La Plata.

The event occurred when Cavallero, who is now sporting director at Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield, drove his Volkswagen Tiguan truck into a man, who has been identified as Juan Rivero, who sadly lost his life.

The former footballer, who was in goal when Argentina lost to England 1-0 in the WC 2002 group stage thanks to a David Beckham penalty, had been present at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where Vélez defeated Argentinos Juniors 2-0 in the Professional Soccer League Cup. However, after leaving the game he was involved in the fatal accident, which investigators from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) are subsequently charging Pablo Cavallero with manslaughter.

Police sources reported that the victim died immediately as a result of the impact and that this was verified by personnel from an Aubasa ambulance at the Samborombón tollbooth; while the former goalkeeper remained at the scene of the accident until the arrival of the local police.

Cavallero helped Argentina win the silver medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and achieved 26 caps for his country. He was part of their 1998 and 2002 squads.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Argentina World Cup Star Pablo Cavallero Charged with Manslaughter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.