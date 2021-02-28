First UK Amazon Go Store Set To Open In London

FIRST UK Amazon Go store is set to open in London in March

The very first Amazon Go store is understood to be opening in Ealing, West London in the first week of March ahead of several other locations being rolled out across the country. The revolutionary new way of shopping will operate a cashless store, with high-tech systems monitoring what customers are picking up and the monetary value being deducted from their Amazon accounts afterward.

Amazon has kept the exciting new project firmly under wraps, but according to the Mail Online inside sources have confirmed that staff are readying the Ealing store to very soon become the contactless shopping flagship store. The concept is already well established in the US, with experts urging consumers toward a ‘cashless society’ in order to cut down on the chance of infections through handling notes and coins. In the new Amazon Go stores, shoppers need not carry cash, but must download the dedicated app. The stores will be fully automated, with hidden cameras and sensors monitoring the people in the shops and preventing theft.

Bryan Roberts, an industry expert, said: ‘I’ve been to the Amazon Go stores in the US and it is unlike anything else I have ever experienced among the big retailers.

‘With Amazon Go, once you’ve registered and have the app, you do literally walk straight out,’ he said.

‘I’m not sure this is going to lead to the death of the supermarket but Amazon Go is a brilliant showcase for their technology.’

