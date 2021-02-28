FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorisation For Johnson & Johnson’s 1-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, granted emergency-use authorisation of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine becomes the United States’ third against COVID-19, but the only one that provides enough protection with a single dose. Experts said it could expedite efforts to inoculate the population as virus variants spread.

“The authorisation of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “The FDA, through our open and transparent scientific review process, has now authorized three COVID-19 vaccines with the urgency called for during this pandemic, using the agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.”



The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not have to be kept frozen and there is no need for a second round of appointments. That makes it an advantageous vaccine for rural areas and other hard-to-reach communities, and for distribution to community health centres and doctors surgeries that might not have the freezers needed for the other vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson officials have pledged to provide the United States with 100 million doses by the end of June. That will be combined the 600 million doses from the two-shot vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are scheduled to arrive by the end of July. That should be more than enough shots to cover any U.S. adult who wants a vaccine, according to medical professionals.

