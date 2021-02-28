Everything for a spring wedding

AGE CONCERN: Wedding theme throughout March at the Torrevieja shop Photo credit: Age Concern Torrevieja

AGE CONCERN’s Torrevieja shop is offering an Easter Wedding extravaganza throughout March.

Everything needed for a perfect day is available in the shop, from bride and groom outfits to bridesmaids’ dresses, shoes, handbags, cards and gifts.

“Now and again we have special weeks with different themes,” explained Susan Self who manages the Torrevieja shop.

Occasionally, the shop has a Euro day, when all the clothes cost €1 and there are often half-price sales, too, she told the Euro Weekly News.


Owing to anti-Covid regulations, there is a limit to the number of customers who can enter so that social distancing is maintained, while masks and hand sanitisers are compulsory.

As the shop accepts donations of books, clothes and furniture these are always disinfected and quarantined.


The shop is located on the corner of Calle Patricio Zamit and Calle Concordia just behind the Bus Station and is open between 10am and 2pm from Monday to Friday.

“We look forward to meeting new customers and there will always be a warm welcome and a chat from our wonderful volunteers, who give so generously of their time,” Susan said.

“And volunteers are always needed!” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Everything for a spring wedding."





