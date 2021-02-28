Easy to find in Elche

A VEHICLE recently ran off the road in Elche recently, knocking down a streetlight.

The driver fled the scene of the accident which occurred in front of the Altabix care home for the elderly, leaving the lamppost on the ground, together with part of the car’s front bumper and its numberplate.

Nobody inside the Residence heard the crash, which occurred during the evening according to the reports in the local media, although the cook later noticed the fallen lamppost in the road.

Unconfirmed police sources later commented that the driver, having left the numberplate as a calling card, should not be difficult to locate.

