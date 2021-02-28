Disabled Holidays Parent Company Discover Holidays Ceases Trading.

DISABLED HOLIDAYS parent Discover Holidays Ltd has ceased trading. A notice on the Disabled Holidays website notes that bookings remain financially protected through the Travel Trust Association (TTA), part of The Travel Network Group, and of which it was a member.

The agency sold holidays in the UK, Europe, US and Australia, as well as cruises. It offered mobility equipment hire, assistance at airports and on flights and adapted transfers. Its website said it was “the UK’s largest accessible holidays specialist”. The company used the tagline ‘travel without limits’.

Bookings with the company are now being administered by the Travel Trust Association (TTA), part of the Travel Network Group.

Those with bookings for travel before May 17 will be contacted within the next two weeks, and those with bookings for travel after May 17 can expect to be contacted after March 15 – the website statement added.

The statement confirmed: “Please note that Discover Holidays Ltd, a Travel Trust Association member, membership Q080X has ceased trading on 26th February 2021 and all bookings are now being administered bt the Travel Trust Association.”

The FB page for Disabled Holidays had this message.

It is with deep regret that we now have to announce the closure of DisabledHolidays.com today. Discover Holidays Ltd (which owns and operates DisabledHolidays.com and the DisabledCruiseClub.com websites) has now ceased trading as a result of the CoronaVirus pandemic.

