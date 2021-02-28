Dele Alli’s Model Girlfriend Ditches Him For ‘Playing Too Much Fortnite’.

MODEL Ruby Mae has split up with Spurs and England forward, Dele Alli, due to his obsession with playing the hit computer game ‘Fortnite’.

The Sun claims pals of the 24-year-old stunner revealed that she had become ‘incensed’ with Alli’s gaming habits since their time together.

The Sun’s source claimed: “Dele and Ruby Mae are finished.

“Their relationship has been turbulent, but it now feels very much like the end. Ruby is sad but looking out for herself now.