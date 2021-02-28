Deez Nuts and Former I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy Has Died at the Age of 35.

THE bassist of Australian metalcore band Deez Nuts reportedly passed away on February 23 at the age of 35, with tributes flooding in for the former I Killed The Prom Queen musician.

“For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos,” said ex-I Killed The Prom Queen vocalist Michael Crafter. ​“We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way [too] fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I’m glad we’ve always been there for each other.

“When I called you last week I didn’t think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye. Love and will always miss you mate. Rest In Peace.”

The musician’s passing is a huge blow to the metal and hardcore scenes in Australia. Other musicians also took to social media to mourn Kennedy.

Fellow Aussie metalcore band The Amity Affliction, who toured with I Killed The Prom Queen in the early 2010s, wrote: “Rest easy dear friend. We send all our love and thoughts to SK’s friends and family.”

The bass player was with I Killed The Prom Queen for a decade, from 2003 to 2013, including playing on their acclaimed first two albums, When Goodbye Means Forever… and Music for the Recently Deceased.

While Kennedy had been a partial member of Deez Nuts since 2008, his departure from I Killed The Prom Queen allowed him to join the band full-time. He appeared on four of the band’s albums: Stay True, Word Is Bond, Binge & Purgatory and You Got Me Fucked Up. He remained a member of Deez Nuts until his death.

Although no cause of death has been publicly confirmed, Australian channel Tone Deaf claims the musician committed suicide.

