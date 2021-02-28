Cyclist finds body on roadside: police are investigating

THE Catalan police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the hard shoulder of a road in Cabanelles in Girona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the death of the man whose body was found this morning, Sunday, February 28, at around 11.40am at the side of the Gip-5237 road in Cabanelles, Girona.

A cyclist heading in the direction of the Mare de Deu del Mont sanctuary found the body, which could not be identified because the man was not carrying any ID and there is no report of a disappearance in the area.

The cyclist alerted the emergency services who attended the scene and confirmed that the man was dead. The body had several injuries, such as a broken left arm and several cuts to the neck.

The body was removed from the scene after the coroner authorised it in the early afternoon.

The Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) has taken charge of the case and a court in Figueres imposed secrecy upon the case. An autopsy will be carried out to determine whether the death was accidental or violent.

