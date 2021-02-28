Coronation Street Legend Johnny Briggs Has Died

CORONATION STREET legend Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin, has died at age 85

Corrie veteran Johnny Briggs, who played loveable rogue Mike Baldwin for 30 years, has sadly passed away at his home at age 85. His family said he passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by loved ones. The actor first walked onto the cobbles in 1976 and is probably best remembered for the enduring love triangle between his character Mike and Ken and Deirdre Barlow.

Johnny made a dramatic exit from the soap in 2006; in his final scene, Mike, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, died in the arms of his long-time rival Ken. At the time, he said that he suffered from Seasonal Affective Disorder and wanted to trade the Street for the golf courses of Florida, and of course, to spend more time with his family after a long career in front of the camera.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Devastated fans and celebrities alike have already begun paying tribute to the Coronation Street star.

Piers Morgan tweeted:

“RIP Johnny Briggs, 85. Coronation Street legend who played rogueish Mike Baldwin for 30yrs. Great character on & off the screen.”

