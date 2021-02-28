Córdoba Couple Investigated For Throwing Injured Dog In River.

CÓRDOBA Couple From Palma del Río Investigated For Throwing An Injured Dog Into The River



The Guardia Civil, in conjunction with the Local Police of Palma del Río in Córdoba, are investigating a local couple suspected of throwing an injured dog into the Guadalquivir river, which has since died from hypothermia, as reported by elmira.es.

Their investigation was initiated after a dog was found washed up on the banks of the Guadalquivir river in Palma del Río, “who had apparently been thrown into the river”, and was reported to the police, who promptly attended the location and found the animal still alive, but injured.

The Palma del Río animal protection association put the animal in the care of a local vet to tend to its injuries, which included a would that the vet reported to looked like having been made with a sharp instrument, and it was suffering from hypothermia.

As the dog was not fitted with a microchip, the police officers had an initial problem locating its owners, but eventually, they were traced and charged with the crime of animal abuse, with the dog sadly dying from the hypothermia it had suffered.

The two owners of the dog have been made available to the local court.

