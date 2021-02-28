Chaos at Crisis-Hit Shalke Sees Christian Gross Sacked After Alleged Player Revolt.

SCHALKE have sacked their manager Christian Gross after their 16th league defeat – a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday, February 27 – led the board to take action.

“The decisions made today became inevitable after the disappointing results against Dortmund and Stuttgart,” said Jens Buchta, the head of the supervisory board. “We must not beat around the bush: The sporting situation is obvious. That’s why we must think ahead to the new season with every personnel decision we take now.”

“The team now owe it to the club and the fans to be as successful as possible in the last third of the season.”

“On Sunday, February 28, Schalke 04 dismissed head coach Christian Gross and his assistant Rainer Widmayer,” a club statement continued.

“Squad manager Sascha Riether and Werner Leuthard, head of performance, have also been released. The supervisory board also decided during a conference call to lay off Jochen Schneider, the sport and communications executive, with immediate effect.”

66-year-old Gross, who became the first Swiss to manage in the Premier League when he took charge of Tottenham Hotspur between November 1997 and September 1998, had been in the job for only two months but leaves them bottom of the Bundesliga with only one win and nine points from 23 games.

ESPN journalist Derek Rae claims BILD reports that Gross and his team were dismissed following a player revolt led by loanee from Arsenal Sead Kolasinac and former Gunner Shkodran Mustafi, as well as Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. The players have allegedly cited poor training organisation, limited tactical impetus, and misnaming players as their reasoning for the revolt.

