Catalan Eases Covid Restrictions For Gyms, Large Stores, Universities And School Trips From Monday.

CATALAN authorities in Spain have announced plans to ease some Covid-19 restrictions from tomorrow, Monday, March 1, which will slightly free up shopping centres, schools, and gyms. School trips will be able to resume as long as students are kept within their social bubble.

-- Advertisement --



The Catalan government is also working to ensure in-person courses for second-year university students can resume from March 8. The government has confirmed that shopping malls and large stores can reopen on weekdays at 30% capacity- large stores must limit their area to 400 square meters.

Restrictions on gyms and sports will also become less strict, with the capacity limit for indoors activities allowed at 30%, and to 50% for activities held outside in the open air.

Other measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 though, will remain in place, such as the curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, the county-level mobility restrictions, and the reduced opening times for bars and restaurants (from 7.30 to 10.30 am, and from 1 to 4.30 pm.

Catalan authorities have ruled out a more ambitious reopening of the economy. While the restrictions’ package passed after the Christmas holiday season brought the number of new infections down, the transmission rate is once again on an upwards trend.

The more infectious Covid-19 strain first detected in the United Kingdom already accounts for 40% of new cases, and is having an effect on schools and nursing homes, said the Public Health secretary Josep Maria Argimón.

Women’s Day protests

The Catalan government has said it will allow rallies for International Women’s Day on March 8 to go ahead. This is despite concerns that large gatherings could contribute to the spread of the virus. The right to protest must be respected, said Catalan officials, who also stressed that demonstrations must comply with all health measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Catalan Eases Covid Restrictions For Gyms, Large Stores, Universities And School Trips From Monday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.