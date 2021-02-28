CÁDIZ Tragedy As Technician Is Found Dead Up An Electric Pylon In A Field after reportedly going on a repair job



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with a Guardia Civil patrol, to Rota, in the province of Cádiz, on Saturday morning (February 27).

-- Advertisement --



The emergency service had received a call at 11.38am, from a technician with the local electricity company, reporting finding the lifeless body of another technician who had gone to repair an electrical fault in the electricity transformer in a pylon that was located in a field, in the Pago Tehigo area.

Sadly there was nothing that any of the responding emergency services could do for the electrical technician on arrival at the incident, and a man was unfortunately confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation is reported to be underway by the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances leading to the tragic death of the technician.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cádiz Tragedy As Technician Found Dead Up Electric Pylon In Field”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.