Cádiz Tragedy As Technician Found Dead Up Electric Pylon In Field

Cádiz Tragedy As Technician Found Dead Up Electric Pylon In Field
image: wikimedia

CÁDIZ Tragedy As Technician Is Found Dead Up An Electric Pylon In A Field after reportedly going on a repair job

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with a Guardia Civil patrol, to Rota, in the province of Cádiz, on Saturday morning (February 27).

The emergency service had received a call at 11.38am, from a technician with the local electricity company, reporting finding the lifeless body of another technician who had gone to repair an electrical fault in the electricity transformer in a pylon that was located in a field, in the Pago Tehigo area.

Sadly there was nothing that any of the responding emergency services could do for the electrical technician on arrival at the incident, and a man was unfortunately confirmed dead at the scene.


An investigation is reported to be underway by the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances leading to the tragic death of the technician.

