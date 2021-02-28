Brits Go Without Breakfast As Uber Eats App Crashes

BRITS go without breakfast as food delivery app Uber Eats crashes

Thousands of angry Brits have taken to social media on Sunday morning, February 28, to complain that they are going hungry as the food delivery app Uber Eats has crashed worldwide. Facebook and Twitter posts indicate that as well as being down in Britain, the app is on the blink in the United States and Australia also.

One starving individual wrote: “Uber eats is down and I wanna cry I’m so hung over I just need maccies breakfast.”

Another said: “UBER EATS IS DOWN. Right when I’m about to order”.

One man tweeted about the problem, saying: “Wonderful. apparently @UberEats is completely down in Perth.”

Downdetector reported issues with the app, reporting that while most customers are experiencing problem when they try to check out, others can’t even log onto the app.

Uber Eats issued a statement acknowledging that the service had crashed and to advise users that they were working to resolve the issue.

They said: “Please be advised that there’s a known issue about the app.

“Our team is already aware of this and working to fix it as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Based in California, Uber Eats was launched by the taxi company Uber in 2014 and has continued delivering food to Brits throughout national lockdown after introducing a contactless payment method.

