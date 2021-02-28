BITE from a ‘rattlesnake’ sends a Toledo man to hospital where he remains in the ICU

A 30-year-old man from Toledo in Spain’s Castilla-La Mancha was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening, February 27 after suffering from a snake bite. The victim himself claims to have recognised the reptile as a rattlesnake, but official sources said this is as yet unconfirmed. The Guardia Civil have set up a search team to locate the snake after the incident in La Puebla de Montalban.

-- Advertisement --



Sources from the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha told Spanish daily Informacion that they have called in the help of agents from La Puebla de Montalban as well as the Nature Protection Service Seprona in an attempt to find the potentially deadly reptile.

Emergency services confirmed that they attended to the bite victim at around 7:30pm on Saturday and that he was transferred to the Virgin de la Salud Hospital, where he is still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There has so far been no official confirmation that he was indeed bitten by a rattlesnake, but the scenario seems quite unlikely.

There are 10-15 species of snakes in Spain. The majority of snakes are non-toxic or harmless to humans, with only five known species being poisonous. Rattlesnakes are not native to this country, but are found in the wild throughout the Americas. They are the leading contributor to snakebite injuries in North America. However, rattlesnakes rarely bite unless provoked or threatened; if treated promptly, the bites are seldom fatal.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bite from ‘Rattlesnake’ Sends Toledo Man To ICU”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.