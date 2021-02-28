Billy Connolly Unveils Artwork Inspired By ‘Torture’ Of Gyms

WORLD famous comedian Billy Connolly unveils his new artwork inspired by the ‘torture’ he experienced working out in gyms

Billy Connolly, the legendary 78-year-old Scottish comedian, has unveiled several new pieces of artwork from his Florida Keys home inspired by musician Bob Dylan and the “torture” of working out in gyms. One piece depicts a figure struggling to lift a ring-shaped weight, while another is of a child playing two tambourines, a tribute of course to Dylan’s famous ‘Tambourine Man;’ Billy said that Dylan is a “hero” of his.

Speaking via video link from his Florida home, Billy said:

“Wearing The Ring is a shallow look at ­gymnasiums. I hate them. I have tried all my adult life to be the same shape as those guys who work there but I can’t, I’ve given up. The ring is a nod to a piece of equipment.

“It’s about the torture I have undergone in gymnasiums.”

The comedian retired from stand-up in 2017 after he admitted that his mental cognition was declining due to Parkinson’s.

Speaking about his Parkinson’s during his emotional ITV showbusiness-farewell documentary, It’s Been a Pleasure, on Monday, December 28 Billy said, “It’s got me, it will get me and it will end me, but that’s okay with me. I am not defined by it”, adding he has just started writing his new autobiography, and that drawing has given his a “new lease of life”.

