Beach bar fiasco in Santa Pola

SANTA POLA town hall has rescinded the contract for three beach bars.

Councillors voted to end the agreement after the concessionary failed to comply with the terms of the contract.

The three chiringuitos had not provided the stipulated services and defaulted on payment, resulting in a loss of around €200,000 in earnings for the town hall.

The Plaza de Castilla bar, which should have functioned year-round, has been closed for months, while a third is in ruins.

Another contract will be prepared this month and put out to tender but the town hall admitted that there is no likelihood that chiringuitos would open for Easter.

