Barcelona Legend Rivaldo Urges Lionel Messi To Sign For Man City

Barcelona’s legendary Brazilian superstar, the great Rivaldo, has urged Lionel Messi to make the Summer move to Manchester City when his contract expires.

The Argentinian star has been linked with a move to the Premier League leaders throughout the season, having expressed a desire to leave last summer, and it is thought that he will definitely leave at the end of this season, with few clubs able to afford to take him, especially since the pandemic caused so much financial hardship among football clubs around the world.

Speaking to Betfair, the Barca hero said, “Pep Guardiola has one of the best squads in Europe and Manchester City are in incredible form right now after 19 consecutive wins, jumping to a 10-point lead in the league and taking a solid step forward in Europe this week”.

He continued, “City are a very rich club and that allows them to sign the best players in the world. For that reason, they would be a very solid destination for Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona”.

Adding, “Mix the great moment of form they’re going through with the fact that Guardiola has already coached Messi with huge success, and it’s clear that the English club would become even stronger with the Argentinian star on their ranks. In fact, with Messi, they would be the favourite to win any competition”.

