Anas Sarwar Elected New Scottish Labour Party Leader

Anas Sarwar, the Glasgow MSP, has been voted the new leader of the Scottish Labour party, winning 57.6 per cent of the votes cast, compared to Monica Lennon, the party’s health spokeswoman’s 42.4 per cent, in the process becoming the first person from an ethnic minority background to lead a UK party, calling his win, “the greatest honour of my life”.

With the Scottish elections at Holyrood coming up in May, his party lies third in the latest Ipsos Mori polls, with 15 per cent of the vote in the constituency, and 14 per cent in the regions.

Mr Sarwar addressed voters in a video message, saying, “I want to say directly to the people of Scotland – I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust. Because if we’re brutally honest, you haven’t had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve”.

He added, “With rising injustice, inequality and division, I’m sorry we haven’t been good enough. I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need”.

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Labour party leader congratulated him, saying, “We will fight the Scottish Parliamentary elections by making the case for a socially-just Scotland in a modern United Kingdom. Under his leadership, Scottish Labour will focus on what unites us – not what divides us”.

Mr Sarwar also commented, “Today we have elected the first-ever ethnic minority leader of a political party in the UK. That doesn’t say something about me. That says something great about Scotland and its people. But the fight for equality is far from over”.

Concluding, “I’ll work with all our diverse communities in Scotland to rebuild the country we love. I’m determined that the Labour Party I lead will always be on your side. Because I will be a leader who focuses on what unites our country – not what divides it. Together we will build a better future for Scotland”.

