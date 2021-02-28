Almuñecar’s Riding School set for Face Lift

ALMUNECAR’S riding school, the Picadero Municipal Taramay, is receiving a face lift before it reopens.

The mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, who plans to get the centre back under council control, visited the works to check on the school.

Currently the lease is still in private hands, registered under the Oficina Comarcal Agraria in Motril under the name of Andrea Podadera, however Almuñecar Council says it plans to take over the school.

In addition to completing official paperwork, the school’s electrical installations are being overhauled, as is the drainage, which has to separate the water used to wash out the stables from the normal rainwater.

The school’s manure collecting area also needs to be enclosed.

The stables are currently rented out, which can be done through Almuñecar Council.

The Picadero Municipal Taramay occupies a plot of 14,000 square metres, behind the old Hotel Tarmay in Almuñecar.

The riding school offers 20 separate stables, as well as an exercising area, stores, a small reception and a bar.

