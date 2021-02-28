Almost A Quarter Of London Healthcare Workers REFUSE Covid vaccine

ALMOST a quarter of London healthcare workers REFUSE the Covid vaccine as the region lags behind the rest of the country

London is way behind the rest of the country in terms of NHS workers being inoculated against coronavirus, with almost a quarter of frontline staff, including nurses and doctors and mostly from ethnic groups, having already declined the Covid jab. So far, only 6 per cent of staff outside of the capital have refused the vaccine, while in London Government figures have revealed that some 41,000 NHS workers, or 24 per cent of the workforce, have yet to be inoculated.

A study published in Plos Medicine in January examining the uptake of the vaccine in a multi-ethnic healthcare workforce revealed that while 71 per cent of white NHS workers have already been vaccinated, some 58.5 per cent South Asian staff have been inoculated and the figure fell to just 36.8 per cent for black staff.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, one of the lead authors of the study said:

‘I had a Muslim individual who came in today and said he wasn’t sure about it. We sat for about 15 to 20 minutes and I think I convinced him. It’s a matter of time really.’

‘I’ve got a white young nurse I was talking to and she just wouldn’t have it.’

Dr Habib Naqvi, Director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said that he was ‘deeply concerned’ with the low uptake among NHS healthcare staff.

‘This is not just an individual decision but one that has wider implications for protecting the health of patients, loved ones and colleagues,’ he said.

