Age Concern Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmadena update

FOLLOWING the overall reduction in infection rates, the Age Concern charity shop in Calle Francisco Cano, Los Boliches has now re-opened after a deep clean.

It is open Monday to Friday to 10.30am to 2pm (except on Wednesday when it doesn’t close until 6pm) and volunteers follow strict Covid protocols to ensure a safe shopping environment.

After a temporary closure because infection rates were over 500 their drop-in centres opened again on Monday March 1.

For full details please contact the HELPLINE on 652 537 615 or visit their Facebook page to find out more about all of the charity’s services as well as how to buy tickets for their superb Easter Raffle.

