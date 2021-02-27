Weapons And Uniforms Stolen From Guardia Civil In Spain’s Toledo

WEAPONS and uniforms stolen from a Guardia Civil barracks in Spain’s Toledo

Agents from the Guardia Civil of Toledo in the western part of Castilla La Mancha in central Spain have launched an investigation into the worrying disappearance of several firearms and uniforms from unmanned barracks. Police sources told Spanish La Razon that it is not unusual for certain stations and barracks to be empty overnight, depending on the requirements of officers in different regions.

Officials discovered that the theft had occurred at the Guardia Civil barracks in Villafranca de los Caballeros on Friday night, February 27, when nobody was on duty. According to the preliminary investigation, two pistols and several uniforms were stolen when the thieves raided the lockers which agents use to store their personal and professional belongings.

Investigators are leaning toward it being a crime of opportunity, but have not ruled out more sinister motives. A source told Larazon that the Guardia Civil are aware of certain Jihadist groups who instruct their followers to raid police stations and seize firearms if possible.

Agents of the Guardia Civil, including members of the USECIC, have launched an investigation to locate the thieves, and are looking at several criminal gangs known to operate in the area.

