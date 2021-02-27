Watch: Valencia’s Equality Minister Slams Big Brother Star

WATCH THE VIDEO: Valencia’s Minister for Equality slams former Big Brother star for her ‘racist’ comments

The response of Valencia’s Minister for Equality to the highly offensive comments made by reality TV star Sofia Suescun on Telecinco’s Ya es mediodía programme has gone viral, after the Big Brother winner caused outrage online, with fans of the show calling her remarks “racist,” “disgusting” and “astonishing.” As part of the Fresh segment of the programme, Ms Suescun was discussing adoption when she said: “I would love to adopt a black boy, it’s like … my dream, I don’t know. Just like animals, not to raise them, but to help them.”

Unsurprisingly, her comments almost broke the internet with furious viewers calling on the network to take action. But the response by the Valencian Community’s Minister for Equality, Monica Oltra, has caused even more of a stir, after she berated the reality star for speaking about children “as if it were like adopting a pet.”

In her viral video, Ms Oltra, tells the BB winner that “one adopts a son or a daughter because she wants to be a mother.” She goes on to say: “This is not el Corte Inglés (a Spanish department store), it does not go by colours, they are not in a shop window and the one that I like the most and is most beautiful, that’s the one I take home.”


 The Minister, who said she was sure that Ms Suescun’s heart was in the right place when she made the comments, offered her some friendly advice.

“Being a mother is something very important and I tell you that I am an adopter. I recommend a book, ‘Children of the Heart’, so that although good feelings move you, do not say atrocities like you want to help as if you were adopting a pet. It has nothing to do with it and human beings have dignity from the moment we are born. So, my dear Sofia, make yourself look at it”.


 

Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

