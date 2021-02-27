‘Torrecardenas Outpatients department delayed’ claim

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ TERUEL criticised delays in confirming when work would start on Torrecardenas hospital’s new Outpatients department.

Speaking during the last session of Andalucia’s regional parliament, Sanchez Teruel, who is secretary general of the PSOE socialist party in Almeria and a regional MP, recalled that the Outpatients’ project was one of the previous Junta’s projects.

The present regional government’s predecessors had taken the first steps towards constructing an 8,000-square metre Outpatients department by putting the project out to tender in 2018, Sanchez Teruel said.

Instead, with the change of regional government in 2019, the contract was cancelled and the Junta announced a new tender.

Consequently, the new process will be delayed by at least two years, Sanchez Teruel complained.

“It is not even clear whether the Health department has drafted a new project or ‘is about to do so’ in a bid to give credibility to the tender’s announced date,” he said.

“The Outpatients’ department will not be built during this legislative term,” the politician warned. “And neither will Roquetas hospital,” he predicted.

