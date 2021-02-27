Tiktok Agrees To Settle €76.2 Million Class-Action Lawsuit.

Chinese-owned TikTok will pay €76.2 million to settle a cluster of lawsuits accusing the company of violating user privacy. Lawers believe the settlement was reached due to pressure by US officials to sell Chinese-owned TikTok.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has agreed to pay €76.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging a breach of privacy of its users. A legal filing in the US District Court of Illinois on Friday urged the judge to approve the settlement, which also includes TikTok being more open about the data it gathers from users and training its employees about user privacy.

The China-based company that owns TikTok, a short-video sharing app, agreed to settle after more than a year of litigation.

“While we disagree with the assertions, rather than go through lengthy litigation, we’d like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community,” TikTok said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The settlement was reached after “an expert-led inside look at TikTok’s source code” and extensive mediation efforts, according to the motion seeking approval of the settlement. Illinois is the only US state that allows people to seek monetary damages for such an authorised collection of data.

The allegations state that “The TikTok app infiltrates its users’ devices and extracts a broad array of private data including biometric data and content that defendants use to track and profile TikTok users for the purpose of, among other things, ad targeting and profit,” Illinois attorneys said in a filing.

The lawsuit alleged that TikTok violated the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that glean consumer data without consent, including via facial and fingerprint scanning.

