There are Now ‘Twice as Many Pets Than Children’ in Malaga

RECENT figures have shown there are now almost twice as many pets than children in Malaga province.

According to the College of Veterinatians, there are a total of 494,563 registered pets in Malaga, compared to just 260,225 children; almost twice as many pets than children.

The National Statistics Institute found there are just over 260,000 children aged under 14 in Malaga province.

Meanwhile, in Malaga city there are just 88,179 children compared to 110,000 registered cats and dogs.

Luis Ayuso, a professor at the University of Malaga, told one publication: “We are going to more solitary and individualized societies, in 2050 we will be the second oldest country in the world, after Japan. We have the lowest fertility rate in the world.”

Meanwhile, Juan Antonio de Luque, president of the Malaga Veterinary College, said: “It is already as if they were one more member of the family, and that forces veterinarians to train and have the latest technologies and knowledge for their treatment and care.”

Malaga province currently has the most veterinarians in Andalucia and one of the largest in Spain, as well as five veterinary hospitals.

Carmen Manzano, president of the Malaga Animal Protection Society, refers to them animals as “members of the family” rather than pets.

She said: “The important thing is not only to love but also to respect animals, because if there is respect there is no abandonment.

She added: “Society is increasingly selfish: it is much easier, more comfortable and cheaper to have a dog than a child, and they give fewer headaches.”

The approval of a new Animal Welfare Law is expected next spring, reflecting the rise in interest in pets.

