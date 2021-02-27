The Puppy Mill Problem In Spain

THE Puppy mill problem and illegal pet trafficking in Spain

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Police in Spain have reported an increase in the number of dogs, cats and other pets being illegally imported into Spain and sold on to unsuspecting buyers. The increased demand for pets for companionship, stimulation and even to encourage people to get out and about more during lockdown has led to unscrupulous criminals cashing in on the health situation.

According to the Foundation for Advice and Action in the Defence of Animals (FAADA), puppy and kitten mills, where animals are bred on an industrial scale and often kept in appalling conditions, are most often found in Eastern European countries and supply the entire Spanish market.

FAADA, which is based in Barcelona, claims that nobody is quite sure how many puppy mills there are in Europe, nor how many animals are transported, “but lorry accidents on the motorways and routine traffic controls have brought to light animals coming from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Poland and Czech Republic.” In 2020, MEPs in the UK estimated that 46,000 dogs are sold every month between EU member states, the majority of them unregistered, according to a report by Surge Activism.

“Tragically, four out of five puppies transported to Spain die en route, yet the profit is still there, such is the difference in the cost to raise them with no regulation compared to puppies raised by ‘regulated’ breeders,” the organisation added.

