Taylor Swift Officially Cancels Her Postponed Shows due To The Pandemic.

Taylor Swift has now made official what most fans already suspected: the handful of “Lover Fest” shows that she was scheduled to do in the summer of 2020 won’t be happening in summer 2021, either, or ever. While fans had previously had the option to hold onto their tickets in case rescheduling was possible, she’s put the kibosh on that possibility.

-- Advertisement --



“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” Swift wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you the news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets” — and, she affirmed, “I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Some of the UK’s biggest music festivals could be called off by the end of this month, MPs have been told. Events are “rapidly approaching the determination point”, after which they’ll have to pull the plug, said the Association of Independent Festivals.



Organisers will be in “absolutely dire straits” financially if the season is cancelled, added Anna Wade, of Winchester’s Boomtown Fair. They were speaking to MPs examining the plight of music festivals in the UK.

The House of Commons culture select committee is carrying out an inquiry into the viability of this summer’s events after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 festival season. Tuesday’s hearing came a day after Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis assured fans they “haven’t cancelled” the 2021 event.



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Taylor Swift Officially Cancels Her Postponed Shows ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.