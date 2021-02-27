Sun-starved Brits Pack Beaches And Parks Despite Police Warnings

SUN-STARVED Brits pack beaches and parks to enjoy the fine weather despite police warnings

Hoards of people flocked to parks and beaches across the UK on Saturday, February 27 to enjoy the positively balmy 15C temperatures, despite the police having urged everyone to comply with lockdown restrictions ahead of the good weather. Sussex Police tweeted yesterday that extra patrols would be monitoring the favourite spots and pleaded with the public to continuing following the rules, writing: “Don’t stop now.”

Dozens of people were pictured congregating across the country, with Hove beachfront in East Sussex and in Greenwich Park, south east London proving to be particularly popular.

Anticipating the mass gatherings, deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam warned the public not to “relax”, stressing that “this is not a battle that we have won yet”. During a Downing Street address on Friday, he urged people not to “wreck this now” while many parts of the UK are still “burning quite hot” with coronavirus infections.

However, with Meteorologist Tom Morgan predicting higher than average temperatures for the next couple of days, and foreign holidays looking a ways off yet, it’s likely that sun-starved Brits will continue to take the opportunity to enjoy a little warm weather after weeks of storms.

“It is relatively mild at the moment, we’re still in winter and average temperatures tend to vary from around 9C in the South to 7C in the North. But by daytime today and tomorrow we’ll be seeing highs of 12C and 14C so it should feel relatively warm for the time of year,” Mr Morgan said.

