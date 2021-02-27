Stevie Wonder Moving To Ghana To Escape US Racism

STEVIE WONDER Moving To Ghana Permanently To Escape From Racism In The US



The legendary singer and performer Stevie Wonder, in an interview with chat show giant, Oprah Winfrey, confirmed that he is leaving America and moving on a permanent basis to Ghana in Africa.

Stevie has been known to talk about his love of Ghana many times in the past, but this time he is very serious and says he is finally relocating his family away from the US.

Speaking with Oprah he said, “I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that”, and when she asked him if he was really moving to Ghana, Steviw replied, “I am. I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”.

Earlier this year, on Martin Luther King Day, Stevie tweeted a recorded video message in which he spoke about his memory of, at age 14, meeting the activist, saying, “I want you to know that I am thankful for how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward”.

It continued, “It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honouring your birthday and principles, yet you would not believe the lack of progress”.

Finally, he concluded, “It makes me physically sick. I am sick of politicians trying to find an easy solution to a 400-year problem”.

