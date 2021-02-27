STATUE of Queen Elizabeth decapitated in British Columbia as local police launch a frantic search for the head

Officials in Victoria in British Columbia are frantically searching for the head of a Queen Elizabeth II statue after the bust was decapitated by vandals on Tuesday night, February 23. The historic monument was actually replaced in 1962 after the first statue at Beacon Hill Park was also targeted.

‘Investigators are asking for those with information to come forward after the Queen Elizabeth II statue in Beacon Hill Park was ‘beheaded’ in an act of vandalism,’ police in Victoria said in a statement. ‘The head has not been recovered.’

On the same night the statue was decapitated, scrawls of graffiti reading ‘Support Beacon Hill’ and ‘Stop Lying’ were discovered on the walls of nearby city bylaw buildings. In recent days, several attacks on bylaw officers have been reported as citizens are unhappy that many homeless people have set up camp in the park since shelters were forced to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps denounced the vandalism, saying on Wednesday: ‘Whether it’s the beheading of a statue or writing on the wall or etching of glass or anything, it’s just completely unacceptable and it’s completely unnecessary.’

Victoria Police tweeted that no arrests have yet been made and that investigators are checking CCTV footage and looking for witnesses to help track down the severed head. A police spokesperson added that two people had been detained close to the park earlier in the week for violent assaults on bylaw officers; one individual attacked an official with a shovel while the other was ‘arrested at gunpoint.’

