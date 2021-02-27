Rooster Kills Owner By Slashing His Groin With A Knife

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Rooster Kills Owner By Slashing His Groin With A Knife
Fighting roosters: Suffered horrific injuries.

ROOSTER kills its owner by slashing his groin with a knife during an illegal cockfight in India

A man has died after his own rooster sliced open his groin with a blade attached to its foot as it tried to escape the arena during an illegal cockfight in the village of Lothunar in India. Now local police have launched a manhunt for the organisers of the event to bring them to justice and try to prevent such a horrific accident from happening again. Officials said that the injured man was rushed to a hospital in rural Telangana state but he died on the way there from blood loss.

-- Advertisement --

‘We are searching for the other 15 people involved in organising the illegal fight,’ local police officer B. Jeevan told AFP. Although cockfighting is banned in India, it is still a popular completive event in rural India, but now these organisers face charges of illegal betting and even manslaughter if they are caught.

Despite the best efforts of animal rights activists, clandestine cockfights are still found across the world, with the ‘sport’ being banned in England in 1835. The birds are specially-trained to be aggressive, and are usually kept isolated in dire conditions in between fights. They carry knives attached to their legs during the fights and have their spurs artificially sharpened to cause as much damage to their opponent as possible, and as a consequence, countless birds die.


________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rooster Kills Owner By Slashing His Groin With A Knife”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleCaptain Sir Tom Moore’s Family Bid Him An Emotional Farewell
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here