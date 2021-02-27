ROOSTER kills its owner by slashing his groin with a knife during an illegal cockfight in India

A man has died after his own rooster sliced open his groin with a blade attached to its foot as it tried to escape the arena during an illegal cockfight in the village of Lothunar in India. Now local police have launched a manhunt for the organisers of the event to bring them to justice and try to prevent such a horrific accident from happening again. Officials said that the injured man was rushed to a hospital in rural Telangana state but he died on the way there from blood loss.

-- Advertisement --



‘We are searching for the other 15 people involved in organising the illegal fight,’ local police officer B. Jeevan told AFP. Although cockfighting is banned in India, it is still a popular completive event in rural India, but now these organisers face charges of illegal betting and even manslaughter if they are caught.

Despite the best efforts of animal rights activists, clandestine cockfights are still found across the world, with the ‘sport’ being banned in England in 1835. The birds are specially-trained to be aggressive, and are usually kept isolated in dire conditions in between fights. They carry knives attached to their legs during the fights and have their spurs artificially sharpened to cause as much damage to their opponent as possible, and as a consequence, countless birds die.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rooster Kills Owner By Slashing His Groin With A Knife”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.