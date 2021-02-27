Portugal’s Covid Numbers Lowest Since October 2020

Portugal’s coronavirus figures for today make wonderful reading, with data stating that numbers are the lowest since October 2020.

The number of deaths dropped from 49 yesterday to 33 today, and new cases of infections are at 1,071, the lowest since the start of October when one day recorded 944 new cases.

ICU’s in hospitals are reporting drops as well, last week there were 656 patients in ICU, today there are 492, in fact, the only number that is heading in an upward direction is that of people who have recovered after testing positive, with most of them only having reported light or imperceptible symptoms.


Portugal’s active cases stand at 70,255, in the space of just one week, the active case count has fallen by 13,271 people while a total of 455 have died with Covid-19, and seems to have led to the announcement yesterday, Friday 26, from prime minister António Costa that Portugal’s deconfinement may well begin slightly earlier than the ‘post-Easter’ scenario outlined only a day before by President Marcelo.

