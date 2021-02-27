PIERS CORBYN is marched away from protest in handcuffs as the conspiracy theorist is arrested AGAIN

-- Advertisement --



Coronavirus conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn, 73, has been arrested yet again as he was pictured being led away in handcuffs by police following a protest in Bishops Park, Fulham in West London on Saturday, February 27. The former Labour leader’s brother was among dozens of demonstrators who turned out at the anti-lockdown rally, despite current Covid restrictions banning mass gatherings.

Images from the demonstration show protestors dancing in front of a banner which read: ‘Let London Live’, and video footage shows the crowd angrily booing the police and shouting ‘shame on you’ as they arrested Mr Corbyn.

The troublesome pensioner has been arrested at least five times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, most recently for handing out flyers comparing the Government’s vaccination programme to Nazi Germany during World War II. Police arrested him on February 4 for ‘malicious communications and public nuisance’ after he distributed photos of the Auschwitz concentration camp with the words ‘vaccines are safe path to freedom’ superimposed above the gates.

Alexander Heaton, who was involved in protests during May and charged with breaching Coronavirus restrictions, has been credited with the drawing.

Mayor of Lambeth, Philip Normal took to Twitter at the time of Mr Corbyn’s arrest and said “Antisemitism, racism, hate is not tolerated in my house, or this country, or the planet Earth.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Piers Corbyn Marched Away From Protest In Handcuffs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.