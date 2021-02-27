Oprah Interview Update: Thousands Threaten to Boycott Royal Tell-All

THOUSANDS of people have reportedly said they will boycott Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Megan when it is released.

The tell-all interview between Oprah and Prince Harry and Megan has attracted anger among UK nationals according to one poll which found thousands will boycott the programme.

A poll by The Express newspaper found 89 per cent of readers, a total of 8,745 people, said they plan to boycott the interview, while just 10 per cent said they planned to watch the broadcast and one per cent said they were not sure.

Nearly 10,000 people took part in the online poll.

Responses to the question found many readers were unimpressed with the pair’s decision to sit down with Oprah, with one person saying, “I will be too busy cleaning the toilet, that’s my choice.”

Another said: “Definitely will not watch it and it will be almost impossible to avoid hearing about it.

“So much so, I will have to avoid watching the news afterwards because that pair are continually seeking publicity to make money – significant millions never being enough for them.

“They always want more money, more attention, more publicity for even more money and are extreme hypocrites.”

The news comes after Prince Harry spoke out about leaving the Royal Family in an interview with James Corden, weeks ahead of the release of his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which is due to air in the US on March 7.

Commentators say the interview, which sees Harry discuss why he chose to leave the Royal Family, will leave Oprah “furious” for sharing intimate details of the prince’s decision weeks before her own interview.

