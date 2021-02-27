CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA will celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, with a programme inevitably influenced by the pandemic.

Social Welfare and Equality councillor Melchora Caparros outlined social media and online initiatives that included the Mujer tenia que ser… (It had to be a woman…) campaign focusing on the important role of Andalucia’s women.

There will also be a competition for pupils in their last two years of primary school entitled Las profesiones no tienen genero: que te gustaria ser de mayor? (Professions don’t have a gender: what do you want to be when you grow up?).

As it does each year, a banner on the town hall balcony will declare En igualdad ni un paso atras (No going back for equality), Caparros announced.

The councillor explained that the local government had set itself the fundamental aim of working towards “real and effective” equality.

“Equality involves us all,” the councillor declared, calling for involvement from all members of Cuevas’ population.

