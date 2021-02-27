New wastewater plant for Levante towns

MOJACAR town hall recently called an extraordinary plenary meeting whose agenda included approving the new wastewater treatment plant (EDAR).

This can now be built thanks to an agreement between the regional government’s Sustainable Development department and the town halls of Bedar, Los Gallardos, Garrucha, Mojacar and Turre.

The EDAR wastewater treatment plant has been a long-standing request and work should have commenced in 2007. Instead, it did not begin until the new Junta de Andalucia made it a priority to guarantee viable main drainage for Almeria’s Levante towns, Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano said.

The €24.189 million project’s basic objective is guaranteeing adequate water management while providing the area with modern infrastructure capable of dealing with an ever-increasing population that is expected to reach 53,800 by 2036, Cano added.

