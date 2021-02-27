Nerja Council Announces International Women’s Day Plans

NERJA Council has announced its plans to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, has announced Nerja’s plans for International Women’s Day.

The politician announced the news accompanied by representatives of the De la Mano con Vosotras and Siempre en Forma women’s associations.

She said: “The events will begin next Monday, March 8, with the placement of commemorative banners on the facade of the Town Hall and the reading of the Institutional Manifesto agreed by the eight Andalucian Provincial Councils”

“On the ninth, we will honour our traditional walk for equality with a video.

“The same day we will inaugurate the ‘Mujer’ photographic exhibition by the Nerja Fotoclub association, which can be visited at the Cultural Centre.”

On March 10, the fifth edition of the ‘Con las Mujeres Nerja Avanza’ awards will be presented, which recognised local personalities who contribute to giving women visibility.

The councillor said: “This year the winners have been Isabel Jurado Márquez, with extensive experience in the cultural world, and Maria de los Angeles Retamero Palomas.”

On March 11, Nerja will publish its documentary ‘Las Pioneras de la Cueva’ about three women who were key in the history of the Nerja Caves.

The scheduled events will end on Friday 12, at 5 in the afternoon, in the auditorium of the Villa de Nerja Cultural Center with the conference ‘The Voice of the Andalucian Poets’ by the association De la Mano con Vosotras, which will have free entrance free.

The Councillor for Equality also announced that online lectures will take place in local educational centres to contribute and raise awareness of gender equality.

