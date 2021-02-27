MURCIA teen arrested for abandoning his dog and leaving him to die

The National Police in Murcia have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning his German Shepherd dog and causing his death. According to an official statement released by the National Police Corps, the animal was discovered on a property in Lorca. He was chained up and penned into an enclosure created with mattresses and box springs, and was clearly in a state of neglect and malnourishment when he was found.

The officers rushed the abused dog to a nearby veterinarian, but unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved and sadly passed away.

The Judicial Police Brigade began an investigation into the owner of the dog and found indications that he had used the animal in illegal dog fights and simply abandoned him when he was no longer fit enough to fight. The suspect will be charged with animal abuse crimes.

In nearby Altea on Spain’s Costa Blanca, another 19-year-old man was detained for abuse charges against his two-month-old mixed breed puppy. Officers apprehended the abuser through his neighbour, who claimed to have witnessed the man wrapping the dog’s snout in socks and elastic bands to prevent it from barking, before locking it in an empty room alone for extended periods of time.

