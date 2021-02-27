Mum and daughter saved from drowning Irish by ferry crew.

A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were rescued by ferry crew staff after going overboard from a ferry at Belfast Harbour. The incident happened at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday as the Stena Horizon ferry was approaching the dock. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had received a 999 call just before 7 pm following reports of two people in the water in Belfast Harbour.

Stena Line said it had immediately deployed emergency response crews from the ferry and another of its vessels that was nearby. The mother and her daughter were lifted from the water and taken to the hospital. Police are investigating how they entered the water.

The company also said it had “informed all relevant authorities” about the incident and was helping with investigations that were taking place.

Belfast Harbour Police said it was investigating the incident in which the mother and her daughter were “believed to have entered the water in Belfast Lough after going overboard from the Stena Horizon”.

“Both females were safely recovered from the water and taken to hospital by emergency services.” Belfast’s independent lifeboat Lagan Search and Rescue was tasked to the incident.

