More water, less flooding

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More water, less flooding
MINISTERIAL MEETING: Antonio Martinez and Teresa Ribera Photo credit: PSOE Almeria

THE central government will spend more than €9 million on providing defences for the Bajo Almanzora desalination plant.

The installation was put out of action by the floods of 2012 and the protection project will be the first step towards a total rehabilitation that will eventually permit the plant to provide water for domestic consumption and crop irrigation.

-- Advertisement --

At the same time the Carboneras desalination plant will be made more energy-efficient, Almeria senator Antonio Martinez revealed, following a meeting with the central government’s Environment minister, Teresa Ribera.

Also under discussion were the €23 million that Madrid will spend on channelling the Adra, Antas and Rambla de Charcones rivers to prevent a repetition of the disastrous floods that have occurred in the past during period of torrential rain.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More water, less flooding.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page






Previous articleRooster Kills Owner By Slashing His Groin With A Knife
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here