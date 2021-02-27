More water, less flooding

THE central government will spend more than €9 million on providing defences for the Bajo Almanzora desalination plant.

The installation was put out of action by the floods of 2012 and the protection project will be the first step towards a total rehabilitation that will eventually permit the plant to provide water for domestic consumption and crop irrigation.

At the same time the Carboneras desalination plant will be made more energy-efficient, Almeria senator Antonio Martinez revealed, following a meeting with the central government’s Environment minister, Teresa Ribera.

Also under discussion were the €23 million that Madrid will spend on channelling the Adra, Antas and Rambla de Charcones rivers to prevent a repetition of the disastrous floods that have occurred in the past during period of torrential rain.

