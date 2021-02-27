Man wins 130k payout after slipping on spilt Baileys at Heathrow Airport.

A man has been awarded a £130,000 (€150,000) payout from airline British Airways (BA) after he slipped on a puddle of spilt Baileys and banged his head on the floor of Heathrow Airport. Businessman Andreas Wuchner suffered from brain damage as a result of his fall in November 2017, which resulted in his company folding in September of the following year.

Mr Wuchner slipped on a puddle of the alcoholic drink which had been spilt on the floor by another passenger near to a BA check-in desk. The businessman took BA to court and sued over his injuries and for a loss of earnings. He was awarded the payout as a result of the case, with judge Simon Monty QC opening the door for him to claim a considerable amount more.

The hearing took place at Central London County Court where it was revealed that Mr Wuchner had been on a trip to Zurich and was on his way to catch a BA operated plane. It wasn’t until he was about to check in to board the plane when he tumbled over into the puddle of the Irish Cream liqueur.

Lawyer Natasha Jackson told the judge, on behalf of Mr Wuchner: “This was a slip on a spilt bottle of Baileys liqueur, but unfortunately he does seem to have suffered some traumatic brain injury as a result. The accident took place on 11 November 2017. My unfortunate client slipped and fell on liquid on the floor while embarking at Heathrow.”

As a result, Mr Wuchner is entitled to a payout under a clause of the Montreal Convention, a law that governs financial recompense for people who suffer injuries when embarking on international flights.

The payout of £130,000 is the normal compensation limit under the Convention although, should BA staff be proved to have been negligent in not cleaning up the spillage sooner, “the limit can be exceeded,” said Ms Jackson.

